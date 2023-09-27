Man killed in Wilmington shooting Tuesday night marks second shooting death in 2 days

A 27-year-old man died Tuesday night after being shot in a Wilmington parking lot, police said.

Wilmington police officers were called to the 1200 block of E. 13th St. just after 10:15 p.m. for reports of the shooting. There, they found the man badly hurt.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Police have not released additional information about the shooting.

His name will be released once family is notified.

Police could be seen placing evidence markers on the ground Tuesday night and shining flashlights on nearby buildings.

Second Wilmington homicide in two days

The man is the second person to be killed in Wilmington in two days.

The first man, a 24-year-old, was killed Monday evening after being shot in the 400 block of S. Claymont St. He also died at the hospital.

Police have not yet released his name.

