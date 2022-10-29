Man killed in Winter Garden shooting, cops say

Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at a home in the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way, according to a press release.

Lt. Scott Allen said officers responded to a shots fired call just before 5:30 a.m. and found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he died, Allen said.

Officers learned the suspect may have been in a nearby home so the SWAT team surrounded it. While that was happening, a silver car near where shots were exchanged drove away and fled when officers tried to stop it on State Road 429, Allen said. Shortly after fleeing, the driver crashed into a guard rail and the 30-year-old man was arrested. He denied involvement in the shooting, according to Allen.

The SWAT team entered the home where the suspect was thought to be located but didn’t find anyone inside, Allen said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Dave Clarke at (407) 656-3636 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

