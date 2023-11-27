A man was killed and a woman has been detained, Richland County deputies say

A man was killed Sunday and a woman has been detained by law enforcement, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Wynn Way, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near Broad River Road, not far from Exit 104 on Interstate 26.

When they arrived, deputies found a man who had been shot in the torso, the sheriff’s department said. He died at the scene, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

A woman was detained, the sheriff’s department said. Information if she was arrested, and if so details on the specific charges was not available. The woman has not been publicly identified by the sheriff’s department.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, or if anyone else was involved. The sheriff’s department said the shooting is considered “an isolated incident and there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public.”

The sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate the death, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.