Man killed, woman hurt in Rock Hill shooting late Saturday, police say

A man was fatally shot and a woman was injured late Saturday at a Rock Hill home, officials said.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Deas Street, Rock Hill police said in a news release. At the scene, officers found a 36-year-old man who’d been shot, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers also found a 31-year-old woman who’d been shot in the arm and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was released, and investigators have not named a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.