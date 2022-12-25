Man killed, woman injured in Christmas morning shooting in Durham

Durham police are investigating a double shooting early Christmas day that left a man dead and sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Ashe Street in East Durham, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

Officers responding to the call found a man and woman who had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital, where the man died and the woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries, the release stated.

Police did not release the names of the people who were shot, the circumstances of the shooting or any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at 919-560-4440, ext. 29538 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

We will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.