Man killed, woman injured in Derry Township crash

A man died and a woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Derry Township on Friday.

The crash happened along State Route 217 at 4:32 p.m., according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office

A red Nissan was heading south when it collided with a gray Jeep at the intersection of Route 217 and Industrial Boulevard. A blue Nissan was also involved in the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The woman driving the red Nissan was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. No update has been given on her condition.

A man in the red Nissan was taken to Latrobe Hospital and pronounced dead just after 5:30 p.m. He has not been identified.

The driver of the blue Nissan and the driver of the Jeep were not injured.

The coroner’s office said seatbelts were not used in the red Nissan.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Medical examiner releases cause of death for pregnant teen, boyfriend in Texas 4 juveniles in custody after trying to break into gun shop, running into woods, police say Missing teen found under trap door hidden in Kentucky man’s home VIDEO: 2 Greensburg Salem School District employees accused of restraining 3 children DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts