Man killed, woman injured after double shooting in Camden: officials

CAMDEN, N.J. - A man is dead and a woman was injured after someone opened fire on them in Camden.

The double shooting happened Friday night, about 8 p.m., on the 2800 block of Hull Road, in Camden, officials said.

Police responded to a call for one person shot and found two victims, when they arrived on scene. A 33-year-old man, identified as Akeem Jenkins, and a 32-year-old woman were each suffering with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to Cooper University Hospital where Jenkins died shortly after arrival. The woman was treated for her injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Matthew Kreidler, with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-930-5355 or Detective Maria Bagby with the Camden County Police Department at 609-519-6947. Tips cans also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.