Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large

A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man died at the hospital from his injuries, police said.

Police said the shooting happened inside a car in the Super 8 motel parking lot on Silver Springs Boulevard.

Four occupants were inside the car when an altercation took place. During the fight, the front-seat passenger, later identified as 23-year-old Ortiz Phillips Samuel Jr., was shot multiple times and the woman, who was driving, was shot once in the hand.

The driver sped off and headed to the hospital. Between the motel parking lot and the hospital, the shooter exited the vehicle and is currently at large, police said.

The homicide is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 352-369-7000 or anonymously by dialing **TIPS.

