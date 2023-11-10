Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Ocala mobile home park

Detectives with the Ocala Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the Wagon Wheel mobile home park on NE 25th Ave. just after 5 p.m. for reports of a domestic shooting.

According to police, the officers arrived to find a man shot to death in a home and a woman who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

No other details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

Police have not identified either of the people involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or **TIPS.

