A man is killed, a woman injured in a shooting in the Dogtown District in Des Moines

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting Saturday evening in the Dogtown District near Drake University.

Police responded to a call regarding shots fired at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday near 23rd Street and University Avenue, according to Des Moines police. When first responders arrived, they found the male victim on the sidewalk outside of Rico's pub, police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI, and people were administering CPR.

The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the woman was dropped off at the hospital later by a private vehicle. The woman's injuries weren't considered life-threatening, Parizek said.

Des Moines police responded to a shooting on University Avenue near Drake University in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Police found a gun on the sidewalk, but it wasn't immediately determined who owned it or whether it was related to the shooting.

No arrests were made as of Saturday evening, and detectives are continuing their investigation. Parizek said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and do not believe there's an ongoing threat to people in the neighborhood.

Des Moines police responded to a shooting on University Avenue near Drake University in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

This is the city's 17th homicide in 2022.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man is killed, woman is injured in shooting near Drake in Des Moines