Man killed, woman seriously injured in shooting at Portsmouth hotel

A man was killed and a woman was injured Wednesday morning at the Riverwalk Inn in Portsmouth.

The shooting is the second at the hotel, located at 333 Effingham Street, in little more than a week. A man and girl were shot at the hotel Jan. 24, police said.

Portsmouth police were called to the Wednesday shooting at 5:33 a.m., according to dispatchers. A man was fatally shot and a woman had a “serious injury,” police said in a tweet.

Police haven’t released the victims’ identities or information about a suspect.

The shooting is the third in Portsmouth with multiple victims in less than two days.

Three males of unspecified ages were shot — one of them fatally — around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the Portsmouth Sportsplex. Earlier that day, a man was shot dead and another seriously wounded in a shooting near the Afton Shopping Center around 1 a.m.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com