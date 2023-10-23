Man killed, woman seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting Sunday night

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Portsmouth Sunday night.

Police responded to the 10 block of Suburban Circle following a report of a woman being shot at 10:56 p.m. Officers also found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The officers aided the man until medics arrived, and subsequently pronounced the man dead. The woman is in the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police haven’t released any information about who is responsible for the shooting.