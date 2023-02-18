Man killed, woman seriously injured in shooting outside bar in Federal Way

A man was killed, and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting outside a bar in Federal Way early Saturday, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot in front of the Brickyard Pub, located at 28845 Military Road, after receiving reports of shots fired.

While on their way to the scene, police were advised that two people had been struck by gunfire. They also received a description of the suspect – a man in his 30s –and his vehicle, which was shared with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds and began lifesaving measures.

A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 22-year-old woman, was transported to Harborview Medical Center to receive treatment for a “severe, but non-life-threatening” leg injury.

An officer with the Des Moines Police Department located the suspect vehicle, and the 31-year-old suspect was detained without further incident a short time later.

FWPD detectives responded to the scene and will lead the investigation into this incident.

At this time, police believe the shooting occurred after an argument between several people in the parking lot.

There is no outstanding threat to the community at this time, according to police.