Man killed, woman shot in Southwest Memphis, police say
Gunfire in Southwest Memphis Thursday night left one man dead and another woman injured.
Memphis Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Weaver Road and Mitchell around 11:20 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said one man was dead at the scene and another woman was injured.
That woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
Memphis Police said the shooter took off in a white Infiniti.
If you know who pulled the trigger that left that man dead and injured that woman, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
