Man killed, woman wounded in Johnston Co. shooting. Police looking for suspect.

Johnston County sheriff’s deputies found a man fatally shot and an injured woman in northern Johnston County early Friday morning after responding to a report of a shooting.

Deputies and EMS arrived at the scene near 11554 N.C. 96 North in Zebulon where Antonio Franco, 43, was pronounced dead and a 33-year-old woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, the Sheriff’s office said in a news release. Authorities have not released her name.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office have named Clemente Hernandez-Mojica as a suspect, and have issued warrants for murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, for the homicide and assault of the victims.

The suspect is known to use the alias of Reberiano Moreno-Vega, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and did not release additional details.

Anyone with information Hernandez-Mojica’s location is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000.