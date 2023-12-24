Man killed, woman wounded in shooting inside Ocala, Florida, mall

A man died and a woman was wounded when a shooter opened fire inside a mall in Ocala, Florida, on Saturday, police said.

When officers arrived at Paddock Mall, they found one man killed in a common area, the Ocala Police Department said on Facebook. Police believe the shooter targeted the victim.

The woman was hospitalized and was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg, the department said in a news conference. She is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

“It’s the worst. The worst thing we can imagine right now at this time of the year. ... Somebody has suffered a loss in their family,” Police Chief Michael Balken said at the news conference. “It’s a horrible time of year for this to happen ever, but it is especially sad during the holidays.”

The gunman is believed to have run away “undetected” and is still at large, police said. The gunman was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, as well as a black mask partially covering his face, according to police.

Police also said they recovered a gun that they believe the shooter used. They did not give details on the type of firearm.

Police said there were some “ancillary” injuries as well, including one person who was being treated for a broken arm and others who were being treated for chest pain.

Ocala police said they got a call about an active shooter situation with multiple shots fired at the mall at 3:40 p.m., prompting the police department to respond with a “heavy police presence” to “eliminate the threat.”

By the time officers arrived, they determined there was no active shooter but that a shooting had occurred, police said.

Image: The Paddock Mall (Alan Youngblood / For the Star-Banner/USA Today Network via Reuters)

Syriah Williams said she was shopping with her mother at a Bath & Body Works store when the shooting unfolded. She said she heard a shot, a pause, and then three more shots before “chaos erupted.”

“The employees opened the back storage area and told everyone to run. The hallway led to a back exit,” Williams said.

Police said they were doing another sweep of the mall and were investigating the incident in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They also asked anyone who was at the mall and may have witnessed the shooting to contact police with information.

The Paddock Mall will be locked down for at least 12 hours, police said, while the investigation is underway.

Ocala is located approximately 77 miles north of Orlando.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com