Man killed, woman wounded in shooting in Camden's Fairview section

CAMDEN - Gunfire killed a man and wounded a woman in the city's Fairview section.

The shooting fatally injured Akeem Jenkins, a 33-year-old city resident, around 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Jenkins, who was shot on the 2800 block of Hull Road, died about 40 minutes later at a city hospital.

A 32-year-old Camden woman was taken to a city hospital with gunshot wounds, but she was later released.

Oaklyn man charged with murder Surveillance tool helps detective identify suspect in North Camden killing

An investigation is under way.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: City man, 33, fatally shot on 2800 block of Hull Road in Fairview