Man killed, women hurt in Homewood shooting

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting in Homewood that killed a man and injured a woman.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police and medics responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 1 a.m. in the 7700 block of Frankstown Ave, on the line between Homewood North and Homewood South.

When they arrived, police say they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police did not release information about the victims’ names or ages, or if they know who the suspect is.

