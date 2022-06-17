Man killed on WVa interstate identified as Western Pennsylvania man

A gunman who was fatally shot by police on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia after he wounded a sheriff’s deputy has been identified as a Pennsylvania man.

State police spokesman Capt. Robert Maddy says 38-year-old Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Fayette County, was killed by law enforcement Thursday on Interstate 79 near the Weston exit.

Maddy says Brevosky blocked both northbound lanes and got into a prone position with a rifle behind his vehicle, firing multiple rounds toward responding officers.

An Upshur County sheriff’s deputy was struck in the leg. Officers returned fire, killing Brevosky.

Investigators are trying to identify a motive behind Brevosky’s actions.

Information from this story was provided by the Associated Press.

