Man who killed WWJ anchor Jim Matthews sentenced to life in prison: 'Embodiment of evil'

"The embodiment of evil."

That's what a Macomb County judge called Arthur Williamson while sentencing him to life in prison Thursday for killing WWJ radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews by bludgeoning him with a hammer and slitting his throat.

WWJ Newsradio 950's Jim Matthews, who was slain in his Chesterfield Township home in September, 2022.

Williamson also attacked Matthews' girlfriend and the couple's two children, ages 5 and 10, in a brutal spree Sept. 23 in the family's Chesterfield Township home.

"And it's good that you’ll never the see the light of day outside of a prison," Circuit Judge James Biernat Jr. told Williamson, who pleaded no contest in April to one count of first-degree premeditated murder; two counts of assault with intent to murder; and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Arthur Williamson is escorted out of the courtroom of Judge James Biernat at the Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens on Thursday, June 1, 2023, after being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Williamson had to listen to victim impact statements before hearing his sentence for the killing of WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews and crimes against Matthews' girlfriend and the couple's two children in September of 2022.

But that wasn't everything Williamson had to face during the unusual and emotional hearing.

'I hate you for what you did to me and my family'

By Zoom, he faced Matthews' girlfriend, Nichole Guertin, who said the world has "lost its beauty and sunshine" and "for what, I still don't know. Not than any reason would matter."

He heard 11-year-old Hunter's voice in a letter read by Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Stager.

The boy, who was found bound in a closet and hit in the head with a hammer in the attack, said in his letter: "I hate you. I hate you for what you did to me and my family." He said Williamson "ruined" their lives and put him, his mom and his sister through "hours of hell."

Nichole Guertin, the girlfriend of former WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, talks over Zoom before she read a victim impact statement in front of Arthur Williamson in the courtroom of Judge James Biernat at the Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Matthews was killed in September of 2022 by Williamson and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He heard from Guertin's sister Ashley Quigley, through a letter read by Stager, saying Williamson deserved to "rot in hell" for what he did and that she would show love and support for her niece and nephew.

Williamson sat in a chair facing Matthews' brother Joe Nicolai and Nicolai's wife, Jennifer, with his defense attorney and deputies by his side, as Jennifer Nicolai read a statement that the children lost their youth and were robbed of their father and their mother. Jennifer Nicolai said no punishment would be adequate for Williamson.

Joe Nicolai, the brother of WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews looks over at Arthur Williamson and his defense attorney, assistant Public Defender Joan Morgan, during his sentencing in front of Judge James Biernat at the Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens on Thursday, June 1, 2023.Williamson had to listen to victim impact statements before hearing his sentence for the killing Matthews and crimes against Matthews' girlfriend and the couple's two children in September of 2022.

And in a most unusual move, Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox asked to play video of township police entering Matthews' home and finding Hunter in a closet. Images for Williamson to take with him for the rest of his life.

An officer is heard saying "kid? kid?" Urgency is heard in their voices and then the horror of finding Hunter.

"It's OK, kid. It's OK," the officer is heard on his bodycam video.

He's carrying Hunter, who is moaning and wearing a T-shirt and underwear. The officer is continuously telling the boy, "It's OK" and that he's got him.

Killer faced possibility of further charges

Williamson said little.

"I am sorry. I am sorry," he said.

Arthur Williamson listens to Nichole Guertin, the girlfriend of former WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, talk over Zoom during her victim impact statement in the courtroom of Judge James Biernat at the Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens on Thursday, June 1, 2023.Williamson killed WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews in September of 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Williamson hit Matthews in the head more than two dozen times with a hammer and slit his throat in the attack, according to prior testimony in district court.

Guertin, and the couple's 5-year-old daughter escaped hours after the ordeal began. Williamson also bound the couple’s 10-year-son and hit him in the head with a hammer. The boy, found in a closet by responding police officers, survived.

The children are living with their aunt in Port Huron.

Fox previously said a no-contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea for sentencing in criminal court.

At the plea hearing, Fox told the court that Williamson, whose lawyer said his client does not remember the attack, never had a declaration of mental incompetence.

Authorities said Williamson, who had a nearly 30-year criminal record that included convictions for assault with intent to commit murder and kidnapping before the shocking murder, was found in the basement of the home with self-inflicted wounds and apparently was overdosing in what they believed was an attempted suicide.

After the plea hearing, Fox said he did not know what led Williamson to ultimately make the decision to plead no contest, but there was "always the potential for other charges." Additional charges would not have increased his sentence, Fox said, but it could have further victimized witnesses who would have had to testify.

A defendant pleading to a first-degree murder charge has happened before, Fox said, but it's "more rare."

Guertin provided gut-wrenching testimony in district court about the ordeal and Matthews’ horrific last moments during a preliminary exam in February.

She testified that Williamson said he was going to kill Matthews when Matthews returned home from work. Matthews, 57, whose legal last name was Nicolai, died in the home during the brutal attack.

The girlfriend's ordeal

Guertin testified that she was bound with zip ties, duct tape and USB cords and was assaulted; that her son was assaulted; and how her daughter, who also had been harmed, got scissors to help free her mother. The two then fled the house for help.

Guertin said she considered Williamson “my best friend at the time” before the attack and testified that he called her in the middle of the night asking to come over.

She said when the night began, she "didn't think anything bad would happen" and Williamson had not been violent toward her or the family before. During her testimony, however, she recounted that after she asked him to leave to get the children ready for school, things took a turn.

She said they had smoked a little crack cocaine and she had a little heroin before Williamson cut her neck with a knife and told her, “When Jim gets home, I’m gonna kill him.”

Guertin recounted Matthews' death after he came home from work and how she could hear her son, Hunter, crying and whimpering and how Williamson, whom she knew as Smokey, hit the child in the head with the same hammer that was used on Matthews.

Guertin testified that she had known Williamson about two years, that they did drugs together and had an intimate relationship in the past of which Matthews was aware. She said she met Williamson through a friend, who was later killed in an apparent drug deal gone bad on New Year's Day 2022 in Port Huron.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

