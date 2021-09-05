Man killed, young boy injured in hit-and-run along Ritchie Highway in Severna Park, police say

A 52-year-old man was killed and an 11-year-old boy was injured after they were hit by a vehicle while walking along Governor Ritchie Highway in Severna Park on Saturday night, Anne Arundel County police said Sunday.

The two pedestrians were walking south on the shoulder of northbound Governor Ritchie Highway, around the 100 block, near Magothy Bridge Road just after 9 p.m., police say, when they were hit by a car that had just made a U-turn and veered into the shoulder.

The vehicle, which police say was a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge, did not remain on the scene. It fled north on Ritchie Highway, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene and transported the boy to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police said the pair lived at the same address in Rosedale.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.