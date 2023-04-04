Man who killed YSU student from Ashtabula in 1985 granted new hearing over bias concerns

Apr. 4—YOUNGSTOWN — Bennie Adams, convicted in the 1985 death of Youngstown State University student Gina Tenney of Ashtabula, has been granted a new hearing on whether his jurors were biased.

The 2008 aggravated murder conviction of Adams, now 65, in the murder of Tenney, is set for a hearing June 12- 13 before Judge Anthony Donofrio of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The judge set an April 17 deadline for defense and prosecution filings laying out their positions.

Adams, of Youngstown, initially was sentenced to death after being convicted in Tenney's murder. In 2015, the Ohio Supreme Court overturned Adams' death sentence, and former Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Lou D'Apolito sentenced Adams to 20 years to life in prison in June 2016.

Now, a federal judge has ruled Adams is entitled to a hearing where his attorneys can present evidence that jurors in his 2008 trial were biased against him because they knew he previously had been convicted of rape, kidnapping and robbery in 1986. Adams served nearly 18 years in prison on those convictions.

Adams is being held in the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg. He will be up for parole in June 2028.

The upcoming hearings will address issues raised in a federal habeas corpus decision from U.S. District Court Judge James S. Gwin in Cleveland, according to court records.

Tenney, a 1985 Edgewood Senior High graduate, was a freshman at YSU when she was strangled to death on Dec. 29, 1985. Adams dated the girl who lived in the apartment below her at the time of her death. She had complained about Adams' behavior prior to her death.

Police believed Adams raped and strangled Tenney but they couldn't prove it with certainty, former Youngstown City Prosecutor Jay Macejko told the Star Beacon in 2008.

Macejko said he believed it to be a crime of opportunity.

A trapper found Tenney's frozen body in the Mahoning River on Dec. 30, 1985.

Adams originally faced a death sentence for the murder but the Ohio Supreme Court vacated Adams' death sentence and re-sentenced him in 2016.

Story continues

"While Adams was always a suspect in Ms. Tenney's murder, evidence directly tying Adams to her murder was not obtained until more than 20 years after her death," according to prosecutors at the time of his trial.

That was when the Ohio Attorney General's office called for police departments across the state to submit cold-case evidence for DNA testing. Youngstown Police Department still had semen evidence from Tenney's case that showed Adams "cannot be excluded as the source," according to the release.

Adams' aggregate sentence is 32 years, including 18 years for the separate, unrelated rape in Boardman Township that same year, according to the prosecutor's office.

Throughout Adams' five-day trial in October 2008 in the Tenney murder case, the prosecution cited circumstantial evidence, which it said implicated Adams in the murder.

The evidence included Adams' DNA, according to the Youngstown Vindicator at the time.

Adams' defense maintained there were inconsistencies in witnesses' stories and that the prosecution was unable to pinpoint the time or location of Tenney's death, the Vindicator said.

Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Ralph Rivera said Adam's "terrifying pattern of criminal behavior" justifies his continued imprisonment.

During Adams' trial in October 2008, Tenney's parents, Lucian and Avalon Tenney of Ashtabula, who were in their 80s at the time, told the Star Beacon they believed all along that Adams killed their daughter, but also believed he got away with murder because, although Adams was the primary suspect, police never charged him with the crime.

Despite their age, the couple attended every day of the trial in hopes justice would finally be served.

In a 2008 interview with the Star Beacon, Lucian Tenney said he had to identify his daughter's body.

"I'll never forget that day. We had to sit there in the coroner's office until midnight ... she had been out of the water since early morning, but they had to warm her up," said Tenney, with tears in his eyes. "When we saw her, she was pretty as a picture, like she was asleep."

Lucian Tenney died in 2013; Avalon Tenney in 2015.

In the recent federal court filings, Adams' attorneys argued that jurors were biased against Adams during his 2008 trial by being aware that Adams had been convicted of the earlier kidnapping, rape and aggravated robbery.

Gwin decided Adams should be granted the two-day hearing — known as a Remmer hearing — to "decide whether knowledge of Adams' prior conviction sufficiently biased the jurors."

The Gwin ruling cites an affidavit from a male juror.

This juror said that shortly after the jury recommended that Adams get the death penalty for killing Tenney, another juror approached him at lunch "and said, 'if it made (the male juror) feel better, Bennie Adams was in prison for rape for 17 years.'

"After delivering the verdict, most jurors went to dinner together," the ruling said. The male juror "says that at dinner, a second juror approached (him) and said that she had been dying to tell (the male juror) that Bennie Adams had been in prison for rape for years."

The ruling does not say how long the jurors had knowledge of Adams' previous convictions.