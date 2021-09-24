UPDATE: Man kills 3 before dying by suicide at Aiken apartment complex, officials say

Sep. 24—A man killed his parents and sister before dying by suicide at an Aiken apartment complex early Friday morning, authorities said.

Johnathan Andrew Seward, 19, shot John Fitzgerald Seward Sr., 55, Mary Ann Powlas, 50, and Erica Nicole Seward, 27, before shooting himself, the Aiken County Coroner's Office reported Friday afternoon.

The family was found dead at The Boundary at Silver Bluff Apartments around 1:45 a.m. A fifth person, severely injured, was taken to a hospital. Authorities did not publicly identify that person.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the complex at 749 Silver Bluff Road around 1:30 a.m. for a shots-fired call. While walking past the apartments, police heard a gunshot, took cover and eventually secured the scene, according to an incident report shared Friday morning.

Public Safety said there is "no reason to believe there are any suspects at large."

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is supporting the shooting investigation. Agents could be seen at the scene Friday morning.

A GoFundMe page for funeral arrangements has been set up.

