Man kills 3 women, including ex-girlfriend holding their baby, Oklahoma police say

Three women were killed in an apartment shooting that also left a baby hospitalized, Oklahoma authorities say.

A man turned himself in after the shooting, which happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, according to the Tulsa Police Department. He faces three counts of first-degree murder, but formal charges have not been announced as of Tuesday morning.

One of the victims, 38-year-old Ashley Atwell, was the arrested man’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of their infant child, Tulsa World reported.

Officers found Atwell and the two other deceased victims, 20-year-old Annaway Mackey and 19-year-old Sarah Gonzalez, shot and killed in the home, police said. The baby had also been shot and was taken to a hospital, according to a police news release.

“It’s an absolutely horrific event. We don’t know what precipitated this,” Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told KOTV.

An investigation revealed the man entered the apartment by shooting out a sliding glass door, police said. He then shot his ex-girlfriend as she held their baby, officers said.

Police said he later shot the other two woman who were inside the apartment.

A 13-year-old, who KOTV reported is Atwell’s son, hid in a bedroom during the shooting, police said. He eventually escaped through a window and called for help.

The accused shooter turned himself in more than an hour after the shooting, according to police. A motive is unclear.

He faces charges of shooting with intent to kill and first-degree burglary in addition to the murder charges, police said. Tulsa World reported he is 29.

“I feel like he deserves to rot in hell, that’s how I feel,” Jennifer Atwell, Ashley’s sister, told KOKI.

The baby underwent surgery and is expected to survive, police said.

“Any time a child gets shot that’s horrific. I mean it’s an infant,” Meulenberg told KOTV. “The infant hadn’t done anything wrong. How can we justify the shooting of any children.”

