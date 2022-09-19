Man kills adult stepson for borrowing his car, Lexington County sheriff says

A man is dead and his stepfather is behind bars after pulling the trigger, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday night.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Landfill Lane, Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. That’s in Gaston, in the area between Interstate 20 and Interstate 26.

Carl Sims, 71, will be charged with murder in the shooting death, according to Koon. There was no word if Sims will face any other charges.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 52-year-old Brian Garris, according to the release.

“Based on the information investigators have gathered in this case, this is the result of a long-running family dynamic between the two men,” Koon said in the release. “The latest disagreement between them centered on Garris borrowing Sims’ vehicle (Saturday) night.”

No other injuries were reported.

Garris lived close to Sims, near where the shooting happened, according to the release.

Sims is waiting for a bond hearing and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.