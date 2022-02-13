🌱 Man Kills Brother In Shooting + Financial Relief For Officers

Good morning, neighbors! Nicole Fallon-Peek here with your brand-new Phoenix Daily.

Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 81 Low: 47.

Phoenix Patch has your weather forecast for the week ahead. Monday and Tuesday are low 80s with sunny skies, with a drop in temperature on Wednesday. Stay up to date here: (Phoenix Patch) An 18-year-old was shot dead by his brother at 44th Street and McDowell Road on Saturday around 3:45 PM. After several interviews with witnesses, Phoenix police have reported that the shooting was a result of an argument that led to them both pulling out firearms. The investigation is ongoing and it is not reported that the suspect was injured or if charges have been filed against him. (ABC15 Arizona) The 100 Club of Arizona announced that it will offer $1,500 to each of the nine officers that were hurt during the shooting early Friday morning. The nonprofit encourages the officers to use the money as relief in case a spouse needs to take time off from work to care for the officer. Mental health counseling is also available and they will work to assist the officers in a full recovery before returning to work. (AZFamily.com)

Noel Schajris at La Flor De Calabaza at 705 N First St (8:00 PM)

At-home COVID-19 test kits are high in demand, so the City of Phoenix has complied a list of pickup sites. Kits are limited to two per person and can be found at numerous mobile van locations. Find a location near you: (Facebook)

Taphouse Kitchen is inviting Phoenix lovers and food enthusiasts with its three-course menu in honor of Valentine’s Day. Both restaurant locations are offering a special Valentine’s menu, which includes burrata salad, your choice of NY strip steak and shrimp or lobster ravioli, and a slice of chocolate cake. Plan your romantic evening here: (AllEvents.in)

The Phoenix Public Library reminds residents of its Farm Express bus service. Every Monday, fresh local produce is available at the Burton Barr Central Library from 2:30-3:30 PM. Bring your grocery list and shop: (Facebook)

