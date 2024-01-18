Man kills co-worker with hammer because he ‘messed with his stuff,’ Utah officials say

A man was accused of killing his co-worker at a storage warehouse because he “messed with his stuff,” Utah officials said.

Nathan David Evans, 41, according to FOX 13, was overheard saying on Dec. 29 that he planned on “going down to a warehouse to kill someone by bashing his head in,” according to a Jan. 17 news release by the Salt Lake County District Attorney.

Days later, the body of David Hinkebein, 65, according to FOX 13, was discovered in the back office of the Salt Lake City warehouse, officials said.

“Dave had an infectious smile and a keen sense of humor. He worked tirelessly to take care of the population that he served and was willing to give help to anyone in need,” Hinkebein’s obituary said.

One of the men’s co-workers saw Evans at work Jan. 1, but not Hinkebein, officials said. Later, he went near a back office and “noticed bloody handprints on the wall and blood-stained carpet.”

The man confronted Evans about the mess and reported his findings the next day after it had not been cleaned up, the district attorney said.

On Jan. 3, officers performed a welfare check at the warehouse and found “a large amount of blood” along with Hinkebein’s body, officials said.

The medical examiner’s autopsy revealed Hinkebein had at least 15 blunt force injuries to the head, consistent with a hammer, officials said.

Officers found a bloody hammer with what they believed to be Evans’ hair on it next to a minifridge, officials said. A garbage bag full of bloody clothes typically worn by Evans was also found.

McClatchy News reached out to the district attorney for more information Jan. 18 and is awaiting a response.

Evans was charged with murder and abuse or desecration of a human body, officials said.

Ministry volunteer found dead in 2014, cops say. Now DNA leads to co-worker’s arrest

Fired construction worker threatens to kill ex-boss, feds say. ‘Better read the Bible’

Custodian dies after being assaulted at high school by coworker, Michigan cops say