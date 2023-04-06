Man kills ex-fiancée’s mom and uncle on video call with her, Michigan officials say

A man texted his ex-fiancée — “threatening to kill everyone she knows” — then showed up at her mother’s house, according to authorities in Michigan.

Once at the mom’s house on March 25, 2022, Jerel McCrary video called his ex, authorities said.

While on the video call, McCrary shot her mom and uncle, according to an April 5 news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Her family members Cedic Fields and Kenny Burks both died of their injuries.

Now, after a five-day jury trial, a jury convicted the 32-year-old Roseville man on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm on April 5.

“This unspeakable act of violence is a total disregard for human life,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in the release. “This can only be described as the actions of a coward.”

McCrary is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, May 23, authorities said.

Fields, 63, and Burks, 57, were siblings, WJBK reported.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Cedic Mae,” one friend said on her obituary’s tribute wall. “My family and I have known and loved her for decades. She was truly a beautiful person with a quiet and mild spirit. May God grant her family peace.”

“My dearest friend I will truly miss you we have been best friend for over 50yrs,” another loved one wrote. “You were a good mom grandmother friend all theme above, I will never forget you until we meet again love you so much.”

“My sincerest condolences to Kenny’s family,” a loved one wrote on Burks’ tribute wall. “My family and I have known him and his sister for decades. We’re truly saddened.”

Macomb County is part of the northeast Detroit metropolitan area.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Woman shoots and kills 28-year-old on Facebook Live, Mississippi cops say

Husband stabs wife to death during Bible study at his sister’s house, Minnesota cops say

Ex-boyfriend assaulted woman before fleeing, Florida cops say. Then her dad shot him

Boyfriend killed woman packing to move out, CO officials say. He’s going to prison