Man kills ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in ‘love triangle’ murder, faces life in prison, DA says

A Stockbridge man is facing a life sentence, plus an additional 65 years in prison for his involvement in a love triangle murder, according to the Henry County District Attorney.

A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict Friday afternoon against James Blake McAllister, 41, for killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend back in 2019.

The Henry County DA said Steven Nichols, 32, was on his way to meet his girlfriend at a Stockbridge Dollar General on July 6, 2019 when he was approached by McAllister, who was waiting in the store parking lot with a sawed-off shotgun.

McAllister pointed the gun at Nichols as he was running away for safety. He then went to the Nichols’ home in Stockbridge, where he shot and killed him.

McAllister was later arrested by SWAT officers after he barricaded himself inside a Clayton County home. Police found McAllister’s sawed-off shotgun buried behind his home.

The DA said McAllister also pointed the gun at the ex-girlfriend and a customer sitting in her car before leaving the store to hunt down Nichols.

“This is a dangerous man who inflicted violence on three people that day. He also jeopardized the safety of law enforcement and the public,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “The victim’s family is grateful to see justice served with this conviction.”

The DA said McAllister was convicted on the following counts:

One count of malice murder

Two counts of felony murder

Three counts of aggravated assault

Three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

One count each of possession of an illegal firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Tampering with evidence.

The judge sentenced McAllister to life plus 65 years in prison.

