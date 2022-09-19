Man kills ex-wife and her son after fight over leaving the lights on, Florida cops say

A man killed his ex-wife and her son during an argument over electricity use in the house they shared, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

The man, whom the office identified as Michael Williams, 47, shot his 48-year-old ex-wife and her 28-year-old son because he was angry that they were leaving the lights on in the house, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the house in DeLand, about 40 miles north of Orlando, just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 18. Williams had called 911 to report that he’d shot the woman and her son in self-defense, according to a news release posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Deputies found the woman, identified as Marsha Ebanks-Williams, and her son, Robert Adams, dead inside the home. Adams’ two children, who are 5 and 6 years old, were also inside the house but were not injured.

During a news conference, Volusia County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said Williams had been arguing with his ex-wife, with whom he was living, and her son for days about use of electricity in the house. Earlier in the day on Sept. 18, he cut power to the house, locked an electrical panel and left the home.

Later, Ebanks-Williams and Adams cut the lock and turned the power to the house back on, Henderson said.

“He became upset and that started this argument, which ultimately resulted in these two people being shot and killed,” Henderson said.

Williams told deputies that he had been attacked by the victims, was held down and punched in the face, according to the sheriff’s office.

During a news conference, Henderson held up Williams’ mugshot so reporters could see.

“He claims that he was violently attacked by these two. Now, I don’t see anything on this guy,” Henderson said, referring to injuries and markings. “This does not look like a violent attack to me that warrants being shot multiple times.”

Williams is being held in the Volusia County jail without bond. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Obituaries for Ebanks-Williams and Adams could not be found.

“This was a senseless murder that did not have to occur,” Henderson said.

