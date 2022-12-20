Man kills five neighbors, including three condo board members, in Toronto-area shooting spree

A man feuding with his condo board shot and killed five of his neighbors in suburban Toronto over the weekend, including three board members.

Police on Monday identified the five dead, plus one who survived but was in serious condition. The 73-year-old suspect, Francesco Velli, was shot dead by police.

The carnage in Vaughan, Ontario, began around 7:20 p.m. Sunday when police were called to the apartment complex outside Toronto “for a report of an active male shooter who had shot several victims,” York Regional Police said in a statement.

“When police arrived, an interaction occurred between the officers and a male subject and the subject was shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” authorities added.

York Regional Police Chief James MacSween said officers arrived to a “horrendous scene” shortly after receiving the call.

Velli roamed the building with a semiautomatic handgun, fatally firing on three men and two women in three units. He also wounded a 66-year-old woman who was expected to survive.

“Three victims were members of the condominium board,” MacSween said.

Cops were working Monday to nail down a possible motive.

Velli had a years-long record of complaining in court documents that vibrations and emissions from the building’s electrical room were making him sick. He blamed board members and the building’s developer.

Sunday’s attack left Canada reeling, and came about a week after a similar attack in Rome.

With News Wire Services