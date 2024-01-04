Man kills girlfriend and shoots her family in fight over shoes and laundry, CT police say

A Connecticut man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and injuring her mother and brother during an argument over laundry and misplaced shoes, police said.

Police responded to a call about suspicious activity at a New Britain home on Dec. 30 where they found a woman in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a Dec. 31 arrest warrant from New Britain police.

The woman told officers she escaped through the window and that the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Antoine Harris, also shot her son and daughter who were still inside, according to the warrant.

Inside the home, police found a woman unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Sabrina Finch, according to WFSB.

Harris was dating and living with Finch, her mother and her brother at the time of the incident, police said.

Finch’s brother, who was shot in the back during the incident, told police that Harris had been arguing with her over “random things” recently, including laundry, according to police.

According to Finch’s mother, Harris accused Finch of stealing his shoes before shooting them both. She added that Harris threatened to kill her daughter in the past, the warrant said.

Harris was charged with murder, assault, criminal use of a weapon and criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, according to the warrant.

“He couldn’t find a pair of shoes,” Finch’s daughter Kali Thaxton told reporters at Harris’s arraignment on Jan. 2. “He shot them all over a pair of (expletive) shoes,” she said, according to WFSB.

Harris is being held on a $1.8 million bond, according to police.

New Britain is about 10 miles southwest of Hartford.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

