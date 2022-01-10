Man kills his girlfriend and wounds her 14-year-old son in Hialeah Gardens, police say

A man killed his girlfriend and wounded her 14-year-old son before shooting himself at their Hialeah Gardens apartment, police said.

The tragedy unfurled around 10 p.m. Sunday in a second-floor apartment at 9805 W. Okeechobee Rd., according to Miami-Dade police, which is handling the investigation.

The 51-year-old man and the teen were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. The man is in critical condition and the teen is in stable condition, police said. His mother died in the apartment.

Police say the three lived together. The teen was the 44-year-old woman’s son. Police say they don’t know why the boyfriend shot them.

No other information was immediately available. If you can help with the investigation, call police.

This article will be updated.