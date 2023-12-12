Man kills grocery store shopper, then leaves his debit card behind, Indiana cops say

A man is accused of fatally shooting a fellow grocery store shopper, but he made it easy for officers to find him, Indiana police say.

Police in Gary said the incident occurred when two men were fighting in the checkout line of a grocery store Monday, Dec. 11. A 44-year-old man then shot the other shopper, a 48-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“The shooter can be seen picking up his items, walking around the victim’s body, and leaving the store,” Gary police Capt. Samuel Roberts told the Northwest Indiana Times.

But the accused shooter, police said, left behind his debit card. He was identified and later arrested, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Charges have not yet been announced against the accused shooter, who police have not publicly identified.

Gary is about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.