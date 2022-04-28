Man kills himself in front of deputies after chase, Kershaw County sheriff says

A man who was being pursued by law enforcement officers Thursday ended the early morning chase and killed himself, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man’s family and friends told the sheriff’s office he was dealing with a mental health crisis prior to the chase.

At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit, the sheriff’s office said. Information about how the chase started was not available.

The driver being chased stopped at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Highway 5 in Lugoff, according to the sheriff’s office. The man got out of his vehicle and died by suicide in front of deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

The scene after a man killed himself following a police chase, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man.

The sheriff’s office said it asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to lead the investigation.

“This is a very unfortunate incident for everyone involved. My prayers are with the family and friends of the young man who felt the only answer to his problems was to end his life,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said in a news release. “I hope this incident can bring more awareness to mental health and encourage others to seek professional help during a crisis.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the South Carolina Department of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Team at 833-364-2274 or mobilecrisis@scdmh.org, the sheriff’s office said. The Department of Mental Health can be reached at any time of day any day of the week.

Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for people in distress at 800-273-8255. Prevention and crisis resources are available for you or your loved ones.