Man kills himself in Hamtramck parking lot, police say it was an accident

A 66-year-old man shot and killed himself in his car on Friday, while parked in the lot of a Hamtramck marijuana dispensary.

The victim appeared to have accidentally discharged his gun while "removing it from the holster, striking himself in the upper leg," Hamtramck Police said in a statement on Facebook.

The incident took place outside Quality Roots Cannabis Dispensary near Caniff and Saint Aubin Street, police say. Officers responded to the scene about 11 a.m. and found the man "deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg."

The investigation is still ongoing, but available evidence suggests that this was a "self-inflicted accidental discharge," stated the release. "There does not appear to be any threat to the public."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Man accidentally kills himself in Hamtramck parking lot