Man kills himself after running away from car off I-95 in Greenland

Feb. 3—A man killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head early Thursday morning after he ran from his vehicle on Interstate 95 in Greenland.

He fired two shots in the air about 2:45 a.m. on Post Road at Witham Farm Road after being located by a trooper. He discharged a third round to his head, according to a news release.

Seacoast Emergency Response Team used its armored vehicle to safely approach the man and determined he had died from the wound, according to the news release.

State Trooper Christopher Houston was on routine patrol when he saw a car in the median of I-95 with a man running away. A police dog attempted to locate the man.

The identity of the man has not been released and the incident remains under investigation by the Greenland Police Department.

No trooper or local police officer discharged their weapon during the incident. Post Road was closed until about 5:30 a.m.

Greenland police encourage anyone with information on the incident to call 603-431-4624.

Agencies assisting included the New Hampshire State Police, Greenland Police Department, Rye Police Department, Newington Police Department, North Hampton Police Department, Stratham Police Department, Greenland Fire Department, Rye Fire and Rescue, and the Seacoast Emergency Response Team (SERT).