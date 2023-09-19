Man kills mom of 5, then tells police he left her dead in home with kids, WI cops say

Police in Wisconsin are investigating after they say a mother of five was killed in her home.

David L. Edaburn Jr., 36, was arrested and is being held on a $1 million bond “pending charges of first degree intentional homicide,” according to a press release from the Village of Siren Police Department.

Police say the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from Edaburn just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15, asking for someone to come remove children from the home because he killed a woman.

When police arrived, they found Brittany Hollan, 32, dead in her bedroom and four unharmed children in the home, the news release says.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Brittany Hollan’s sister Bree Hollan told KSTP. “She had a huge heart; she gave more than she received.”

Police said an autopsy report confirms Brittany died from “sharp force trauma” to her head and neck.

“We lost an amazing Sister, daughter, mother. Brittany was such an amazing person that touched so many lives. There are now 5 kids that no longer have a mom,” a GoFundMe page says.

Police say after they found Brittany deceased, they searched for Edaburn and found him at his home in Grantsburg, where he turned himself into police.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 19, McClatchy News found no formal charges filed against Edaburn. The news release says the investigation is ongoing as police “continue to look into the circumstances of the case.”

Siren is about 110 miles northwest of Eau Claire.

