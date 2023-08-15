Man kills the mother of his children, then flees with another woman, Texas cops say

A woman was found shot to death in the parking lot of a liquor store, leading to charges against her boyfriend, Texas authorities say.

The 35-year-old mother of two was discovered shot in the head and neck in the passenger seat of a car Monday, Aug. 14, according to the Houston Police Department.

Earlier in the day, the woman’s boyfriend called family members and said he had killed his girlfriend, Assistant Police Chief Chandra Hatcher said in a news briefing. When officers went to the woman’s apartment to check on her, they found no signs of foul play.

But 30 minutes later, officers received a call about a person down, and they found the woman dead in the car, Hatcher said.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Latrenton Dealverez Washington, parking at the store at 9 a.m. Monday with his girlfriend in the passenger seat, police said. They stayed at the location for about 10 minutes before a woman driving a BMW pulled up behind them.

Washington left the car and is seen in the surveillance footage firing multiple shots at it, according to Hatcher, who said he left the parking lot in the other woman’s vehicle.

Police said Tuesday that Washington was arrested and charged with murder. He was on federal probation on charges of possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm, the assistant police chief said.

He has two children — ages 16 and 14 — with the woman he is accused of killing. The children were located and are safe, police said.

Officers have not publicly released the identity of the woman who was killed.

