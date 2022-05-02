Man kills neighbor who followed him into home during argument over truck, Texas cops say

A man confronting neighbors about damage to his pickup truck was shot and killed when he refused to leave them alone, authorities in Texas said.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was called to the fatal shooting of Christopher Aaron Jorgensen, 32, at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Authorities say Jorgensen lived in one of three houses on the property in South Liberty County, and prior to his death, he accused two men who live in a second house of damaging his truck.

As he continued confronting one of his neighbors, the second man ran into the house — and Jorgensen followed behind, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The 54-year-old man he followed ran into his bedroom, locked the door and had a 12-gauge shotgun with him, officials said. Jorgensen is accused of trying to break the man’s door down, “but the effort stopped after a short while.”

When the man behind the locked door thought Jorgensen had left, he opened his bedroom door and found “Jorgensen still standing at the door and advancing on him,” authorities said. He fired two shots at Jorgensen, “but (it) was unknown if either of the shots hit Jorgensen as Jorgensen ran outside into the yard.”

The shooter told law enforcement that he then went to the front door, where he saw Jorgensen “coming at him again,” according to the news release. That’s when he fired a third and fatal shot, deputies said.

An autopsy has been ordered for Jorgensen.

The sheriff’s office says no charges will be filed at this time, but the case will be sent to a grand jury.

Liberty County is about 50 miles northeast of Houston.

