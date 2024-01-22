Man kills one person, kidnaps another in Charlotte. Suspect is on the run

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the name of the woman who was shot and killed in east Charlotte last Friday.

Diana Perez-Barrera, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived around 6 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Turquoise Drive.

A CMPD incident report said the unknown male suspect who shot Perez-Barrera demanded money and move her and another victim, a 21-year-old man, around the home at gunpoint.

The suspect shot Perez-Barrera, kidnapped and transported the male victim in the male victim’s vehicle, took him to a second location on Rozzelles Ferry Road, where he “committed other incidents” and stole the male victim’s vehicle, the report said.

According to a police report, the victims did not know the suspect.

CMPD spokesperson Michael Allinger said Monday that while the male victim was originally reported as being kidnapped, he is not currently missing.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.