Man kills roommate’s ferrets, claims ‘the big one’ laughed at him: police

A Minnesota man is accused of killing his roommate’s ferrets including “the big one,” whom he said, was laughing at him.

Levi Arneberg used a BB gun to shoot Maurice Guski’s four pets, according to the Smoking Gun, citing a probably cause document in which police said they found four dead ferrets in an alley last week.

A witness reportedly encountered the Duluth man in that alleyway and told police the 27-year-old suspect allegedly confessed “A ferret smiled at him, so he shot it ten times.”

When questioned by police, Arneberg reportedly admitted he snuffed-out the animals because they “smell like s—t” and complained “the big one” was hard to kill.

“I swear, the thing was laughing and breathing, laughing and breathing and I kept shooting it in the f---ing head,” he allegedly confessed.

Guski, 57, told police that he and Arneberg had an argument over property in their shared living space the night before hits pets went missing. According to the ferrets’ owners, Arneberg brandished a knife and said “It would be bad if one of them were hurt.”

When cops entered the home last Tuesday afternoon, they reported finding blood droplet on walls and stairs. They also discovered blood in the room where the ferrets had lived.

Arneberg is charged with four misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and could face up to a year in jail on each one.