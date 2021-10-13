Man kills several people in bow and arrow attack in Norway

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP) Hakon Mosvold Larsen/AP

Several people were killed and others injured Wednesday after a man in Norway launched an assault with a bow and arrow, authorities said.

The suspect allegedly carried out the attack around 6:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. EDT) in the town of Kongsberg, which lies 52 miles southwest of Oslo and has a population of 28,000, police said.

"Several people have been injured, and several are dead," said police Chief Oeyvind Aas.

Officials have yet to release an official number, but local outlet NPK reported at least five were killed.

"It is a tragedy for all those affected," Mayor Kari Anne Sand told Verdens Gang, according to the BBC."I have no words."

The suspect is believed to have begun his assault inside a supermarket on the city's west side before making his way through the town, according to local reports.

"The man has been apprehended ... From the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone," Aas said.

