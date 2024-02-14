Man kills sister, attacks mother in Wake Forest, police say

Wake Forest police have arrested a local man they say killed his sister and attacked his mother.

Police responded just before midnight Tuesday to a reported stabbing in a home on the 3100 block of Polanski Drive.

They found 24-year-old Nyla Eaddy suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she died, according to a news release.

Officers also found a second stabbing victim, 47-year-old Dena Eaddy, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Edmond Eaddy Jr., 20, on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the release stated.

He is being held in the Wake County Jail Detention Center under no bail. His first court appearance is Thursday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.