Man kills sister of his ex-girlfriend in Fresno highway murder-suicide

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the shooter involved in the murder-suicide that took place on Highway 41 in Fresno, California.

Kou Vue, 30, was driving on Highway 41 south of Ashlan at around 10 p.m. on Saturday when he located his ex-girlfriend and her sister Ta-Sheng Ly, 28. After Vue persuaded them to pull over, he brandished a firearm before firing several rounds, eventually shooting Ly dead, according to reports.

The California Highway Patrol said that Vue later took his own life on a Bullard Avenue offramp of the highway after he was stopped by police.

According to Fresno County Sheriff spokesperson Tony Bott, Vue was previously charged with assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and domestic violence on July 8. He was booked in Fresno County Jail with a bail set at $45,000.

However, Vue was reportedly released from prison on July 12 as part of a probation pretrial supervision agreement.

The 30-year-old leaves behind six children, with three of them also belonging to his ex-girlfriend.

Friends of Ly have set up a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to help out with her memorial expenses.

“As friends of Sheng Ly, it’s with a heavy heart for us to say that she was taken too early at the age of 28 from everyone she loved and cared for,” Ly’s friends wrote.

“She was the second oldest in her family, she was an amazing person, always helping anyone in need, and always warmed everyone’s heart with her beautiful smile. For her to be taken so young, it’s hard for anyone to believe that she’s gone.”

