Man kills South Carolina woman at cabin near Great Smoky Mountains, TN cops say

A South Carolina woman was killed at a rental cabin near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, officials said.

Now, a 21-year-old who had been staying in the cabin is facing a second-degree murder charge, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.

Officials in a news release didn’t list attorney information for the man — identified as Julian A. Popoca.

The sheriff’s office said it was called to a shooting on Saturday, May 7. Deputies responded to a home on Caney Creek Road, roughly 15 miles north of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and near the tourist destinations of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

At about 1 p.m., officials reported arriving to the cabin and finding a woman who had been shot to death.

Deputies said an investigation led to the arrest of Popoca. He is from Wellford, South Carolina, roughly 10 miles west of Spartanburg.

“The identity of the female, who is also from South Carolina is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” officials wrote.

