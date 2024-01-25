Man kills three relatives, including young son, in western Germany

A paramedic walks near the incident area. According to the police, three people, including a child, were killed in an act of violence in a residential area. Emergency services discovered the suspected perpetrator seriously injured after entering the building, according to a police spokesperson. Sascha Ditscher/dpa

Family violence in the western German town of Montabaur left three people dead on Thursday, including a child, according to police.

A 37-year-old man killed his 68-year-old father, his 39-year-old wife and their 3-year-old son during the rampage on Thursday, prosecutors said.

Police discovered the bodies after entering a residential building in the town, and also found the suspected perpetrator suffering from serious injuries.

"According to current knowledge, the background to the crime may have been family disputes. The perpetrator and the victims lived in the same property," prosecutors said on Thursday.

The suspect reportedly shot himself in the head and was later declared brain dead at a local hospital, according to the local public prosecutor's office.

The police spokesman referred to a "family drama" but did not provide further details about the incident or the identity of the suspect and his relationship to the victims.

The criminal investigation department and the public prosecutor's office have taken over the investigation, he said. Witnesses still had to be questioned and forensics were on site.

According to information obtained by dpa, the investigators believe the victims were shot.

The violence led police to cordon off and evacuate a large area of the town. At the time, police said a person had been in a state of mental emergency since the early hours of the morning.

A large contingent of police and other emergency responders were on scene.

Investigators from the criminal investigation department and forensics remove a coffin from the crime scene following the violent attack in Montabaur in which several family members were killed. Thomas Frey/dpa

