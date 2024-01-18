Man kills wife, 8-year-old niece and two others when wife rejects him, Texas cops say

A child’s chilling phone call led deputies to a bloody scene inside a Texas home.

Around 6:52 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Richmond after a child called and said someone in the home was shooting family members, Sheriff Eric Fagan said at a Jan. 17 news conference streamed by KRIV.

When deputies arrived, they found two children hiding and five people dead, Fagan said.

“This event is something that we pray that would never happen,” Fagan said.

After investigating, officials determined 46-year-old Alrick “Shawn” Alphanso Barrett came to the home to return a child from visitation. When he arrived, he asked a grandmother at the home if he could come in, and she agreed, not knowing what would happen, Fagan said.

While at the home, Barrett spoke with his estranged wife and officials say he said he wanted to reunite. However, she refused and shots were fired, officials said.

Barrett shot and killed his wife, 8-year-old niece, his wife’s 43-year-old brother and 46-year-old sister, WOWT reported. Officials say after the shootings, Barrett died by suicide.

A 7-year-old and 13-year-old were hiding in the home during the shooting, KHOU reported.

Fagan said the victims were all found in different rooms in the home. He couldn’t say if they were sleeping when they were shot, but said they were all in night clothes.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

