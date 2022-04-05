Man kills wife in airport garage accident after vacation trip, Utah cops say

A 29-year-old woman died returning from a vacation trip when her husband hit and killed her with their SUV in a Salt Lake City International Airport parking garage, Utah police reported.

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, faces a charge of vehicular homicide with criminal negligence of DUI for alcohol or drugs, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

Charlotte Sturgeon died at a hospital after being run over by an SUV driven by her husband on the second floor of a short-term parking garage at the airport at 2:39 p.m Monday, April 4, police said.

The couple had just returned to Salt Lake City from a vacation, the release said.

Shawn Sturgeon drove with his critically injured wife to a parking payment booth to ask for help, police said. Police responded and tried to aid her, but she was later pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing further details on the death, which did not affect airport operations.

