Man kills wife in Ellicott City residence, Howard County Police say

Apr. 27—Howard County Police are investigating a domestic homicide Monday in which a man killed his wife inside a residence in Ellicott City, the department said in a news release late Monday night.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 3700 block of Spring Falls Court for a check on a resident's welfare and located the woman dead with undetermined injuries, police said.

Through investigation, police determined that the woman had been killed by her husband who then left the scene, according to the release. Police located the man in his vehicle in the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane in Ellicott City.

Charges are pending and police have not yet determined a motive, according to the department.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.